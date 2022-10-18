Helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes, 7 including pilot dead so far

A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Uttarakhand’s Phata area has crashed. Seven people including six passengers and a pilot have been reported dead due to the helicopter crash so far, according to the local authorities. A local administration team has left for relief and rescue work at the spot, news agency ANI reported. Further details are awaited and rescue operations are underway.

Soon after the incident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami tweeted, "Very sad news has been received of some casualties in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident."

केदारनाथ के समीप गरुड़ चट्टी में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत और बचाव कार्य हेतु SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। इस दु:खद घटना के विस्तृत जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the incident. He also assured people that the Centre is monitoring the situation as it evolves. Scindia tweeted, “The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation.”

The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022

After Scindia, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic incident. President Murmu tweeted, "The news of the death of many pilgrims including the pilot in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

केदारनाथ धाम के पास हुए हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में पायलट सहित कई तीर्थयात्रियों के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2022

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."

Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 18, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families in a tweet. Shah tweeted in Hindi, "The incident of the crash of the helicopter carrying the pilgrims in Kedarnath is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief."

केदारनाथ में श्रद्धालुओं को ले जा रहे हेलिकॉप्टर के क्रैश की घटना बहुत दुःखद है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गवाने वाले सभी लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 18, 2022

“Shocked to hear about the casualties of devotees in the helicopter crash in Kedarnath. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to give place to all the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unbearable pain. Peace,” Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.