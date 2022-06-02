IIM Ahmedabad launches country's first Agri Land Price Index

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) in collaboration with Indian agri-land marketplace SFarmsIndia has announced the launch of IIMA-SFarmsIndia Agri Land Price Index (ISALPI), a first-of-its-kind land price index that will record and present ‘quality controlled’ data of prices of agricultural land across the country.

Currently, ISALPI is based on land listing data from six states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. “With the arrival of more data from other states of India, the index could be more valuable in two ways. First, it will offer a superior representation of the national context. Second, it will offer a more granular index at regional levels,” said IIMA in a statement.

In addition, this index can greatly benefit stakeholders across the spectrum including policymakers, local governments, environmentalists, investors, real estate developers and financiers. For instance, the index can be used by local governments to compensate the people who lose land for highway expansion, it said.

“Investors could use this information to assess the historical risk and return in the past and predict these metrics for the future to decide on their investment positions. Fund managers and producers could use this information to broadly benchmark their own performance. Financiers and insurers could use this information to assess the risk in the company related to the asset class reflected in the index. Researchers could use this information to study how economic events and factors are associated with price movements in a specific asset class. Policymakers (e.g. the Central bank) may use it to modulate their policies, “Dr Prashant Das, project lead and associate professor of Real Estate Finance at IIMA said.

This index, IIMA said, is particularly important in terms of benchmarking land prices in rural and semi-urban areas. In such a case, the index will serve as a reliable source that will signal the potential conversion of agricultural land into real estate.

“With just over 200 million hectares, India houses just 2% of the world’s cropped land; but feeds over 15% of the world’s population. Recently, we have witnessed a surge in entrepreneurial interest in Agri land and allied professions: From agricultural engineering to precision farming, from food technology to supply chain management and green energy. We believe it is the right time to launch such an index for India. With ISALPI, we hope to build better data sources for all stakeholders to be able to take informed decisions at national as well as regional levels and support the agribusiness activities,” Professor Errol D’Souza, Director IIMA said.

IIMA said that, unlike financial assets, developing an index for land parcels is a complex task because of visible price differences in different listings caused by a slew of factors including the market-wide supply-demand factors.

“SFarmsIndia has a strong focus on data warehousing and mining aimed at bringing cutting-edge agri-realty domain-specific AI capabilities to the market. The collaboration with IIMA to develop an Agri-land price index (ISALPI) is an important step in this regard,” Kamesh Mupparaju, the CEO of SFarmsIndia said.