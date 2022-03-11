IIP grows 1.3% in Jan vs 0.4% in Dec

India's annual industrial output rose 1.3 per cent in January compared to a 0.6 per cent contraction in the same month a year earlier mainly on account of improved performance of mining and manufacturing sectors, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) data released on Friday.

As per the government data, the growth in the mining sector was 2.8 per cent against a contraction of 2.4 per cent in January 2021.

The manufacturing sector expanded by 1.1 per cent in January, compared to a contraction of 0.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

However, growth in power generation decelerated to 0.9 per cent as against an expansion of 5.5 per cent in January 2021.

In the April-January period of the current fiscal, the IIP growth stood at 13.7 per cent as against a contraction of 12 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21.