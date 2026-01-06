India–EU trade deal: Piyush Goyal to lead talks in Brussels on January 8–9

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to travel to Brussels for a two-day official visit on January 8 and 9, 2026, in a move that signals renewed momentum in efforts to conclude the long-pending India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The visit reflects the intensifying diplomatic and technical engagement between New Delhi and Brussels as both sides push to bring the negotiations to a close.

The talks come at a crucial phase for India–EU economic ties. After remaining stalled for more than nine years, FTA negotiations were relaunched in June 2022, marking a fresh commitment to deepen trade and investment relations. Since then, the two sides have held 14 formal rounds of negotiations, along with several ministerial-level interactions, the latest of which took place in December 2025.

The European Union is currently India’s largest trading partner and one of its most significant sources of foreign investment. Bilateral trade in goods received a further boost in 2024–25, underlining the strategic importance of a comprehensive trade pact. Officials say the proposed agreement is being positioned not merely as a tariff-reduction exercise, but as a modern partnership that addresses contemporary issues such as supply chains, sustainability and economic security.

During his visit, Goyal is expected to hold high-level talks with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič. These discussions will focus on providing strategic direction to negotiators, ironing out remaining differences and accelerating work towards a balanced and ambitious deal.

The ministerial meetings follow a week of intensive discussions in Brussels, building on groundwork laid during talks held earlier this month between India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission. Officials familiar with the process say the goal now is to narrow gaps across key chapters of the agreement and bring greater clarity on unresolved issues.

A central element of India’s negotiating strategy is securing meaningful market access for labour-intensive sectors. New Delhi is pressing for zero-duty entry for products such as textiles, leather, apparel, gems and jewellery, and handicrafts—areas seen as critical for job creation and inclusive growth.

Both sides have reiterated their political commitment to delivering a comprehensive and forward-looking trade pact. The upcoming round of talks is expected to reaffirm support for a rules-based trading system and a modern economic partnership that protects the interests of farmers and small businesses, while helping Indian industry integrate more deeply into global value chains.

India–EU trade negotiations have entered their toughest phase, with both sides working to bridge key differences and conclude talks soon, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on December 15. He noted that discussions have become more complex as sensitive issues, including the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), are now on the table. Under CBAM, Indian exports of steel, aluminium and cement to the EU could face tariffs of 20–35% from January next year.

The 16th round of negotiations concluded earlier this month, covering crucial chapters such as goods, services, investment, rules of origin and technical barriers to trade. Talks for a comprehensive free trade agreement were revived in June 2022 after an eight-year gap.

The EU is India’s largest goods trading partner, with bilateral trade at $136.53 billion in 2024–25. A successful pact could significantly boost Indian exports ranging from garments and pharmaceuticals to steel and electrical machinery.