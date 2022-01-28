India, Philippines seal BrahMos deal to promote defence exports

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28 for supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to the Philippines.



The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The contract is an important step forward for the Government of India’s policy of promoting responsible defence exports, the Ministry of Defence stated.



The Philippines had finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to ramp up its navy.

“We strengthen our partnership with the $374mn deal for BrahMos missiles with the Philippines, this is our major deal. BrahMos is important to them however many more deals will follow,” Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace Limited said.

The BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land.

BrahMos-2, a hypersonic version of the missile, is also currently under development.

India recently test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven, stated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The test-firing was successful as DRDO had claimed.

“For BrahMos to remain the world's best tactical weapon, the design has continued to evolve,” DRDO DG, Atul Dinkar Rane had mentioned.

