India Today Conclave live updates: Politics, economy, Bollywood in focus

The India Today Conclave, the premier thought event, is back with its latest edition. The India Today Conclave will be held on November 4 (Friday) and November 5 (Saturday) with a line-up comprising leaders from the fields of politics, culture, literature, Hindi film industry, and more.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will talk about why infrastructure is the key to a $5 trillion economy later in the day. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will talk about reforming India’s judicial system.

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte will discuss breaking Bollywood stereotypes, while Varun Dhawan will speak on how to make Bollywood great again. Abhishek Bachchan will discuss ways to breathe life into crime thrillers.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, will speak on India-UK ties, while Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi will discuss on gender equality.

