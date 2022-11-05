India Today Conclave Mumbai live updates: 'ONDC is not a platform, it is a network,' says CEO T Koshy

The India Today Conclave Mumbai, the premier thought event, is back with its latest edition. The India Today Conclave is being held on November 4 (Friday) and November 5 (Saturday) with a line-up comprising leaders from the fields of politics, culture, literature, Hindi film industry, and more.



Day 1 of the IT Conclave Mumbai kicked-off with a line-up to watch out for. From guests like ministers Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju to actors Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte, each session of first day was to watch-out for.



Day 2 of the IT Conclave Mumbai will also bring an array of personalities from the Indian Inc to the Indian film industry.



Mahesh Vyas, Managing Director and CEO, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy will speak on the Indian economy, while Shikhar Dhawan, Indian Cricketer will speak on life as a sports personality, on and off the pitch.



Actor Rakul Preet Singh will discuss the crossover of Hindi and South film industries, while actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is also a climate activist will discuss the importance of keeping the environment green. Actor Yash will speak on winning hearts, smashing records and reigning supreme.



Follow the India Today Conclave Mumbai blog for more updates:

