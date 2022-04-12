India, US associations sign MoU to boost semiconductor cooperation

The top trade association representing the US semiconductor industry, Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) to foster collaboration and identify potential opportunities between the two countries in the semiconductor sector. IESA is a premier trade group representing India’s semiconductor and electronics systems design and manufacturing industry.

John Neuffer, President and CEO of SIA, said, “We are delighted to sign this MoU with IESA and welcome India’s goal to become both a more powerful digital economy and a hub for electronics and semiconductor innovation within the broader global value chain. This MoU will help SIA establish and build relationships with key stakeholders and, for our members, gain a better understanding of the market in India. We look forward to India working towards an even more competitive policy environment and intellectual property regime fortified with transparency and predictability that promotes trade policies designed to help this great economy more deeply integrate with the global value chains in our sector.”

Rajeev Khushu, Chairman of IESA, said, “I am excited about the close collaboration between SIA and IESA formalized by the MoU. Our strengths are complementary and we have immense opportunities to grow the semiconductor ecosystem in India and globally. IESA wants to ensure global semiconductor companies are successful in India while also helping local semiconductor startups and service companies build products for domestic and global markets. IESA’s Initiatives around the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, readiness of states and skilling will help SIA members establish and build relationships with key stakeholders, and identify investment opportunities.Further, SIA’s global reach will help IESA members explore opportunities and expand beyond India.”

Under the MoU, both associations will assist each other as the main counterpart organisation on semiconductor-related matters within India and the United States and will co-organise meetings between member companies to promote cooperation on issues of mutual interest. Both organisations will also co-organise joint events (virtual or in-person) to explore potential opportunities for US-India cooperation within the global semiconductor value-chain.

As part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, India has also recently announced the ‘India Semiconductor Mission’ (ISM) with an aim to build a vibrant semiconductor and display ecosystem to enable India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. And this MoU is significant in the backdrop of the announcement by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week to form a 17-member committee to steer India’s semiconductor mission to enable the building of a resilient supply chain, promote investments and ways of financing the semiconductor sector.

