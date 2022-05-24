India's coal production up 36% in first half of May; CIL's output rises 34.44%

India’s coal production has witnessed a record growth of 36.23 per cent to 33.94 million tonnes in the first half of May 2022. The country’s domestic coal production was at 24.91 million tonnes during the same period last year, as per the data released by the Ministry of Coal.

Total coal dispatch till 15th May 2022 stands at 37.18 million tonnes, an increase of 15.87 per cent during the corresponding period last year.

The ministry also added that the total coal production in India increased by 67 million tonnes in April this year and witnessed a growth of 29.80 per cent.

The ministry, in a statement, also revealed that the Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in increasing the country’s dry fuel production as it recorded its highest monthly production of 53.47 million tonnes in April, a 27.64 per cent rise on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

CIL’s production till May 15 stood at 26.35 million tonnes, an increase of 34.44 per cent against the same period last year. Total domestic coal dispatches (including non-CIL coal-producing units) for April were at 71.77 million tonnes, growing by 9.39 per cent on a y-o-y basis, revealed the Coal Ministry.

CIL’s total dispatches of coal have gone up to 57.50 million tonnes in April 2022 from 54.23 million tonnes in April 2021, an increase of 6.03 per cent. As per the ministry’s consolidated figures, overall dispatches (including non-CIL production) to power have been at 61.69 million tonnes as compared to 52.32 million tonnes in April 2021, a rise of 17.91 per cent.

The Ministry of Coal is continuing efforts to further enhance coal production and dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in India due to sustained economic growth and also the seasonal factors, the government said.