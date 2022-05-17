India's oil imports up 6.9% in April

India’s oil imports in April rose 6.9% from the previous month as refiners were tempted to buy cheaper Russian oil, shunned by some European companies and countries, while continuing to lift committed volumes under term deals with the middle eastern producers, data obtained from sources showed. Refiners shipped in 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in April, a growth of 11.6% over last year when fuel demand collapsed due to deadly second wave of COVID-19, the data showed.



The following table shows India’s imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in ‘000 bpd.

Region/Countr April March %chg April %chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %chgy 2022 2022 mth/mth 2021 yr/yr 2022 2021 yr/yr

Latin America

Brazil 35.1 65.1 -46.1 135.9 -74.2 52.1 68.2 -23.6

Colombia 71.4 35.6 100.4 35.1 103.6 82.3 80.4 2.5

Ecuador 25.4 33.5 -24.2 0.0 — 15.0 0.0 —

Mexico 141.5 0.0 — 104.6 35.3 86.8 156.4 -44.5

Guyana 0.0 0.0 — 33.3 -100.0 0.0 8.3 -100.0

TOTAL 273.4 134.2 103.6 308.9 -11.5 236.3 313.3 -24.6

Asia

Brunei 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 4.8 21.3 -77.4

Malaysia 23.2 59.3 -60.9 21.5 7.8 37.6 39.8 -5.6

Indonesia 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 2.5 16.9 -85.0

Australia 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 4.7 -100.0

TOTAL 23.2 59.3 -60.9 21.5 7.8 44.9 82.7 -45.7