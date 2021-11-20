Industry is very happy with Haryana's 75 per cent job quota law: Haryana's Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

The industry is very happy with Haryana's 75 per cent job quota law, said Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, in an exclusive conversation with Business Today's Rajat Mishra.

"Earlier, there was some miscommunication as the bill capped the gross monthly wages for jobs available for hiring at Rs 50,000 which was very high amount, so we spoke to the industry and we got it down to Rs 30,000 and now industry is more than happy to work along with us," Chautala said.

For seamless implementation of this law, the state government has developed a portal named Haryana Udhyam Memorandum Portal, on which the government asked each and every company to register all their employees.

"I am glad that 16,500, companies have already registered the full details of their each and every employee. And after 15th January, if there is any employment then 3 out of 4 individual who have a gross salary below Rs 30,000 will be mandatorily from the state of Haryana," he added.

Explaining how Haryana is emerging as one of the top private investment destination now, the Deputy CM said, "Maruti is investing Rs 18,000 crore in Kharkhoda in Haryana to build their new plant, Flipkart is coming to Gurugram for developing warehouse facility in Haryana and is investing around Rs 750 crore, ATL which is one of the biggest Lithium Battery manufacturers has also put up their plant in IIMT Sohna, we have Grasim Paints, another branch of Birla group coming to Panipat with an investment of over Rs 350 crore. So, the industry is coming in and everybody is accepting the benefits Haryana is providing now," Chautala said.

Many industries raised concern about Haryana's 75 per cent job quota law, but the Deputy CM believes if the state is getting Rs 40,000 crore as investments in next two years, it is not right to say the industry is not happy with the law.

"Simply put, if companies are coming and investing that means they see Haryana as a hub of industry and opportunities, we are seeing such big investments after a gap of 15 years," Chautala said.

Giving an update on Haryana's EV policy, he stated, "Our EV policy is at final stages, we got some recommendations from the departments and from consulates and embassies from their countries viewpoint, I think by New Year, we will be able to launch our policy."

Talking about the financial health of the state, Chautala noted, "Despite first and second wave, our GST, excise and VAT income has increased, that is a positive sign. I think, more investment coming in the state will give better hope for the future."

On being asked about, what are the policy measures being taken by Haryana to attract private investment in the state, he replied, "Haryana's Enterprise & Employment Policy of 2020 is one of the best policy any state has drafted so far, I must say that because of this policy only Maruti did not go to Gujarat and took a decision to stay back here in Haryana."

Throwing light on his government's big-bang projects that are underway, Chautala said, "I think, Govt of India and Govt of Haryana's tie up in Mahendargarh, where a centralised corridor, one of the biggest transportation hubs will be developed."

He also talked about the state government's plan to develop a global city of 1,000 acre just like Dubai and Singapore in Gurugram.

