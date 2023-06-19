scorecardresearch
IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief for a period of 2 years

IPS Ravi Sinha will replace Samant Goel, whose tenure ends on June 30, as RAW chief.

IPS officer Ravi Sinha has been appointed as the new Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief, and will be replacing incumbent chief, Samant Goel. Goel’s tenure will be completed on June 30, following which Sinha will take on the mantle for two years. 

Sinha is currently the special secretary at the Cabinet Secretariat. He is a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order stated.
 

Published on: Jun 19, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
