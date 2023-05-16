Jio-bp unveils additivised diesel that claims to save Rs 1.1 lakh per truck annually

Jio-bp on Tuesday unveiled a new additivised diesel in India, which can yield a savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per truck annually. Additive fuel is basically the enhanced version of fuels that can improve the functioning capability and efficiency of engines.



The new high-performance diesel will be available at all Jio-bp outlets and will

be offered at same prices as regular diesel and it can also provide truckers with upto 4.3 percent improved fuel economy, the company said in a press note.



Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) operating under the name ‘Jio-bp’, is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.



Jio-bp diesel, which comes with ACTIVE technology, helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build up with ongoing use. It is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use it offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners. It helps restore and maintain the power of the engine with ongoing use while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance.



“Accounting for over half of truckers’ operating costs, we understand the critical impact of fuel on their overall business performance. To ease their concerns around fuel performance and engine maintenance, Jio-bp has worked over multiple years with the best technologists to develop customised additive from scratch. This additive-laced high-performance diesel is designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads, and in Indian driving conditions,” said Harish C Mehta, CEO, Jio-bp.



The new diesel by Jio-bp can be used by any vehicle, but it is primarily aimed at fleet owners for whom higher uptime and improved fuel efficiency equals more business. Jio-bp tested the fuel with pilot clients in the country for more than three months. As per the company, this is the first time such a diesel will be available in India, and as an introductory price, it will be sold a rupee lower than standard diesel to attract more users.



While highlighting the problems of consumers, the company mentioned that dirt can form and build up over time on critical engine parts, particularly fuel injectors which are quite sensitive to it. Modern trucks with sophisticated fuel injection systems are more susceptible to dirt build up due to their reduced injector hole size. With standard diesel, harmful dirt can build up over time and restrict the holes, which can lead to reduced pick-up, increased fuel consumption and can even lead to higher maintenance cost.



The company claims that the diesel by Jio-bp is specially designed for Indian vehicles and driving conditions to fight harmful engine dirt and clean the engine as you drive, starting from the very first fill.



Jio-bp said that the internationally developed Active technology fights dirt in two ways:

ACTIVE molecules attach to existing dirt and drag it away from critical engine parts. The dirt mixes with the fuel and is then safely burnt in the engine.

ACTIVE molecules also attach to clean metal surfaces in engines, forming a protective layer which helps stop dirt binding onto the metal.

