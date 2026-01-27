Key takeaways from India–EU Summit: FTA sealed, 2030 roadmap adopted, defence pact signed

India and the European Union on Tuesday confirmed that they have wrapped up negotiations on the long-pending free trade agreement, widely described as the “mother of all deals.” The announcement was made in New Delhi at a joint press conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa.

Addressing the media, PM Modi said closer India–EU collaboration would add stability at a time of global uncertainty. The EU leaders also lauded India’s warmth and cultural diversity, recalling their experience as chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations.

Here are the top takeaways from the India-EU summit