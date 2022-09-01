More powerful than Tejas! Next fighter jet development project to cost another Rs 6,500 crore

After the success of Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), the government has given its nod to develop a much more powerful version of the indigenous fighter jet, Times of India reported quoting sources. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project to Tejas Mark-2 with prototypes, the report added.

Flight testing and certification of the Tejas Mark-2 project would cost Rs 6,500 crore, in addition to the Rs 2,500 crore earlier sanctioned for it, the report mentioned.

Once the Tejas Mark-2 is completed, it could be followed by another mega project for an ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, it also said.

The CCS clearance for the over Rs 15,000 crore project to build the fifth-gen advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) "will follow within the next few months", the report further stated.

The Tejas Mark-1 was designed to replace obsolete MiG-21s, while Tejas Mark-2 would succeed Mirage-2000s, Jaguars and MiGs-29s in Indian Air Force's (IAF's) combat fleet.

Tejas Mark-2 would have a longer combat range and greater capacity to carry weapons.

So far, IAF has inducted about 30 of the 123 Tejas jets ordered previously from Hindustan Aeronautics.

Currently, Tejas jets are desperately required by IAF to push the number of its fighter squadrons, which stands at 32. Earlier, IAF had assessed it would need 42 squadrons to protect the western and northern borders with Pakistan and China.

