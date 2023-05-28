New Parliament Building Inauguration Live: 'Not just a building but symbol of aspiration of 140 cr people,' says PM Modi

India got its new Parliament building on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building today. He unveiled the plaque and placed the Sengol inside the Parliament house. The Sengol was placed near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. The PM also met and interacted with the workers who contributed to the construction of the new Parliament building.
Later in the day, at noon, the Prime Minister reached the new Lok Sabha. Several MPs and CMs were also present in the inauguration of the new house. The ceremony kickstarted with the National Anthem.
The new Parliament building was inaugurated with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer. The havan was held outside the new building around 7:30 am. It was followed by multi-faith prayers that were led by various religious leaders.
PM Modi, on Saturday, had met the Adheenams at his residence and taken their blessings a day before inaugurating the new Parliament building. The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met the Prime Minister at his residence and handed him special gifts including the 'Sengol' amid chanting of 'mantras'.
PM Modi on May 26 shared a video of the newly constructed parliament on Twitter. Constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, the new Parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. Marshals of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have a new dress code in the new parliament.
Follow the updates on the inauguration of the new Parliament building here:
New Parliament Building: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says Congress cannot tolerate good things happening in the country and they are lying about 'Sengol'. "Parliament is a temple of democracy, and people will give them a befitting reply for the way they (RJD) are using expletives for the new Parliament."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is a significant and momentous day in the history of India's parliamentary democracy.
PM Modi, during his Lok Sabha speech, said that the new Parliament building is equipped with modern facilities equipped with the latest gadgets. "It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work," said the Prime Minister.
PM Modi said that the new Parliament was required because the number of seats and MPs are set to increase in the coming time. He said that keeping that in mind, a new Parliament was made.
"As opposition party, we have said it is disrespect to the President of India. Because both the houses of the parliament are owned by the President. President holds the highest post of it. Narendra Modi forcefully snatched President’s rights. The inauguration of new parliament building is out of constitutional laws and culture. They can campaign for elections keeping and Adivasi woman President in front, they can do politics with it, but it is sad to see her rights cannot be protected," said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
INC in a new tweet has targeted PM Modi. It shared an image of Jawaharlal Nehru with a speck near his shoe. It circled the speck and enlarged it on the side to show PM Modi. The image was posted with the caption, "Kitni koshish kar lo", which translates to 'no matter how hard you try'.
“It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy Sengol. Whenever proceedings start in this House the Sengol will inspire us,” said PM Modi, further adding that when India moves forward, the world moves forward, and that the new Parliament will lead to the development of the world through the development of India.
PM Modi, during his speech at the new Lok Sabha, said that Sengol was a symbol of "justice, righteousness and good governance" in the Chola dynasty. The Sengol was installed in the Parliament earlier in the day.
“In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day,” said PM Modi at the new Lok Sabha. He said that the new Parliament is not just a building but the symbol of aspiration of 140 crore people. “It gives a message to the world about India's determination. This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India,” said PM Modi.
The Prime Minister unveiled the commemorative coin of Rs 75 at the Lok Sabha today.
CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the 'New India' PM Modi speaks of comes in the absence of the President, the Vice President and the Opposition.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is treating the inauguration of the new Parliament as a coronation.
After inaugurating the new Lok Sabha, two films on the new Parliament building and the history of the Sengol were released.
“It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi. This day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amrit Kaal,” said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.
Lok Sabha ceremony begins with the National Anthem. PM, CMs, and MPs were present at the ceremony.
PM Modi arrived at the new Lok Sabha amid chants of his name. He was welcomed by Speaker Om Birla.
The Prime Minister will reach the new Lok Sabha shortly. He had unveiled the plaque and established the Sengol in the Parliament house, after an early-morning havan on Sunday.
Vummidi Sudhakar, chairman of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, that created the Sengol said, "It was a historical moment when PM Modi installed the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building today. The 'Sengol' was made by our family 75 years ago."
During the latest Mann ki Baat episode, PM Modi spoke about N T Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, on his 100th birth anniversary. "NTR carved out his own identity in the cinema world as well as in politics," said PM Modi.
PM Modi who hosts Mann ki Baat said, "During the 1965 war, our former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Later, Atal ji had also added Jai Vigyan to it. A few years ago, while talking to the scientists of the country, I talked about Jai Anusandhan."
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today