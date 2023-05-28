New Parliament Building Inauguration Live: 'Not just a building but symbol of aspiration of 140 cr people,' says PM Modi

India got its new Parliament building on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building today. He unveiled the plaque and placed the Sengol inside the Parliament house. The Sengol was placed near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. The PM also met and interacted with the workers who contributed to the construction of the new Parliament building.

Later in the day, at noon, the Prime Minister reached the new Lok Sabha. Several MPs and CMs were also present in the inauguration of the new house. The ceremony kickstarted with the National Anthem.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer. The havan was held outside the new building around 7:30 am. It was followed by multi-faith prayers that were led by various religious leaders.

PM Modi, on Saturday, had met the Adheenams at his residence and taken their blessings a day before inaugurating the new Parliament building. The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met the Prime Minister at his residence and handed him special gifts including the 'Sengol' amid chanting of 'mantras'.





PM Modi on May 26 shared a video of the newly constructed parliament on Twitter. Constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, the new Parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. Marshals of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have a new dress code in the new parliament.

Follow the updates on the inauguration of the new Parliament building here: