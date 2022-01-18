Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4:30 pm today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference on an important economic issue at 4:30 pm on January 18. “FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January at 4:30 pm,” the Centre’s advisory read.



Notably, the Union Budget 2022-23 is about to be tabled in both the houses of the Parliament on February 1. Given the coronavirus crisis, Budget 2021-22 focused on ramping up economic recovery, providing stimulus packages across sectors under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, bolstering the manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines and rolling out the PLI scheme for sectors like agriculture, forestry and fishing, industry and services among others.



This year also observers and analysts expect the government to focus on reducing the deficit levels, speed up the divestment of PSUs, focus on job creation, bring GST rates on automobiles down, hike agri-credit target to Rs 18 lakh crore, increased focus on R&D among others.



The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recommended that the government should adhere to its fiscal target of 6.8 percent of GDP and reduce the deficit to 4.5 percent by 2025-26. The industry body also suggested that the government should hasten the divestment process of PSUs like LIC, BPCL and Shipping Corporation of India and utilising the proceeds generated for creating social and physical infrastructure in urban and rural areas.



“The government may announce asset monetisation of public sector undertakings under National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). It can also monetisae the housing and commercial real estate it owns by floating REITs. We may see announcements related to higher capital allocation towards rail infrastructure and express highways to reduce logistics and time, which will improve productivity and economy,” head of research at Ventura Securities Vinit Bolinjkar told Business Today.



Industry players have also said that the government should focus on the research and development industry as well in this Budget. “The Government in recent years has taken giant strides in promoting science and research in India. These steps have reflected in the increased research output and publication of research papers from India. India is fast gaining global recognition for the quality of research it has produced. While the Government is leading the way through initiatives like setting up the NRF, it would be good to see how the Government can incentivize the private sector and HNIs to fund R&D in universities and research institutions, to take India to the next level,” Abhishek Goel, CEO and co-founder, CACTUS said.