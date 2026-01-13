No trade talks scheduled between India-US this week, says report 

There are no trade talks scheduled with the United States for the current week, confirmed Indian officials to Informist. This clarification follows US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's mention of a forthcoming "next call" regarding the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The official stated that the commerce ministry has not received any communication from Washington about further discussions. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the referenced "next call" might relate to Washington's internal review of India's recent trade proposals rather than a formal bilateral exchange. "I cannot confirm whether there will be talks this month, but there is nothing scheduled in the near term, at least as of this week,” the official told Informist.

While Ambassador Gor said both countries remain engaged, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed doubts about reaching an agreement, citing missed opportunities and delays in communication between the two sides.

Despite the absence of scheduled talks, Indian officials said the government is actively working towards trade deals with developed economies. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the ongoing pursuit of agreements with the US and the European Union, noting that discussions with the EU are at an advanced stage.

Indian goods currently face a 50 per cent tariff in the US market, which is a key issue in the ongoing negotiations. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal noted last month that India and the US are close to an interim agreement addressing India's concerns about these higher duties. No timeline has been provided for such an agreement, especially after the previous target to conclude talks by autumn 2025 was missed.

Exports from India to the US have remained strong despite the high tariffs, with shipments rising 11.4 per cent year-on-year to $59.04 billion between April and November. However, without a trade deal, Indian exporters could face even higher duties if the US Congress passes a sanctions bill targeting Russia and its trading partners. The bill, supported by former President Trump, may be voted on this week, according to Senator Lindsey Graham.