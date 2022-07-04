NTPC sees 21.7% growth in power generation in April-June quarter

On Monday, state-run power giant NTPC Ltd said it registered a 21.7 percent growth in electricity generation at 104.4 billion units (BU) in the April-June quarter of this financial year.

NTPC group of companies recorded a generation of 104.4 BU in the April to June quarter of 2022, registering an increase of 21.7 percent from 85.8 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year, a company statement said.

In June 2022, power generation was 34.8 BU, higher by 29.3 percent compared to 26.9 BU in June 2021, indicating an improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, it added.

NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) in Orissa is the top-performing thermal power plant with a 94.2 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilization)) between April to June 2022.

Overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC Coal stations was 80 percent from April to June 2022 vis-a-vis 69 percent in the same period last year, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in the Operation and Maintenance of the power plants, it said.

NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and e-mobility.

India's largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 percent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

NTPC has become India's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), it said.

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind, and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions.

The power major has also forayed into various business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility, and Waste-to-Energy.

The total installed capacity of the company is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal-based, seven gas-based, one Hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects. Under the JV, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro, and five renewable energy projects.