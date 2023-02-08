Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi takes a jibe at Oppn, says 'entire ecosystem jumping'

3:50 PM (47 minutes ago)

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: 'Democracy was cremated in Lok Sabha,' says Jairam Ramesh as Rahul Gandhi’s remarks expunged

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

The Lok Sabha Speaker expunged the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in the House on Tuesday.

Following the expunging notification, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said “Democracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha.”