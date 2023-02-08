Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi takes a jibe at Oppn, says 'entire ecosystem jumping'

Parliament session latest: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Before this, the Parliament witnessed logjam over the Adani-Hindenburg saga as opposition sought a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the allegations levelled by the US-based short seller firm Hindenburg Research on Adani Group. Rajya Sabha has suspended the Zero Hour as well as the Question Hour to resume debate on Motion of Thanks. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena Thackeray faction, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected adjournment notices by BRS member K Keshava Rao, AAP member Sanjay Singh, and Shiv Sena members Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi.
'There is positivity, hope and confidence in world about India; hosting G20 matter of pride but some people irked by it. There were two-three decades of instability; now there is political stability in country, a decisive government is in place,' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition and said that entire ecosystem is jumping after yesterday's speech. This was PM Modi's indirect jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had cornered the government, largely over the Adani Group row.
The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is sense of pride in the tribal community and increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House is grateful to her for this, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
'In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country,' says PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha amidst Opposition uproar. PM Modi thanked the President of India and said that she guided us and the people of the country in her visionary speech.
Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone for the establishment of modern India. 14 per cent Muslims are there in the country but during your (BJP) government, there is no Muslim MP or CM. And on the other hand, you say 'One Earth, One Family, One Future: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
The Lok Sabha Speaker expunged the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in the House on Tuesday.
Following the expunging notification, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said “Democracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha.”
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the BJP over the Adani issue and said, "If Hindenburg was in India, it would have faced UAPA."
The issue of the Adani-Hindenburg row has stalled proceedings during the Budget Session of Parliament for the past few days.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna. PM sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment. Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf ((not making any judgment)."
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "There are 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector... Why is the government not filling them?.... You're sending money to private sector." He further said if the Prime Minister is not scared of anything, why should he be scared of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani-Hindenburg row.
