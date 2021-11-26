PLI scheme for white goods received tremendous response, boost for 'Make-in-India', says DPIIT Secy

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain said the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme for White Goods has received a great response and termed it as a boost to the government's 'Make-in-India' initiative.

Jain added that the scheme will be a "game-changer" as regards the manufacturing of white goods.

"The response to the scheme is great. The scheme was developed in consultation with industries and all big names of this sector (white goods) also participated. We received 52 applications out of which 42 eligible were approved quickly, before Diwali. They have started to move ahead with their investment plans," Jain told ANI.

"This will be a game-changer as far as the manufacturing of white goods is concerned. Production is expected to go up more than 4 times from 5 million to 24 million and the constitution of indigenous components, currently at 20-25 per cent is expected to go up to 80-85 per cent. It will be a huge boost to Make in India," he added.

On November 3, the Commerce and Industry Ministry had issued a release in which it said that 26 companies will infuse Rs 3,898 crore for air conditioner components and 16 companies will pump in Rs 716 crore for LED component manufacturing.

The ministry further stated that investments worth around Rs 4,614 crore would provide additional direct employment to approx. 44,000 people.

The net incremental production, it added, is likely to be over Rs 81,000 crore. The government has given its nod to introduce the PLI scheme for 13 key sectors with a total outlay of Rs 1,97,291 crore, pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' that also aims to bring manufacturing to the centre stage.

The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) is in the process of coordinating the implementation of all PLI Schemes.

DPIIT's proposal for the PLI scheme for white goods for the manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED lights was granted approval by the Union Cabinet in April this year.