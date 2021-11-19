PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 3,240 cr in UP's Mahoba to address water shortage problem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth Rs 3,250 in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, to address the issue of water shortage in the Bundelkhand region.

These projects include the Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

"The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,250 crore and their operationalisation will help in irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region," the Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement. The projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region.

Addressing the crowd at the event, PM Modi said in the last 7 years, Mahoba witnessed how the government has come out of the closed rooms of Delhi to every nook and corner of the country.

"This land has been a witness to such schemes, such decisions, which have made big and meaningful changes in the lives of poor mothers-sisters-daughters of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Attacking the previous governments, PM Modi explained that once the region was known for its water management, however, under earlier administrations the region suffered massive neglect and corrupt governance.

"Situation came to a point where people started shying away from marrying their daughters in this area, and daughters here started wishing for marriage in the area with surplus water. People of Mahoba, people of Bundelkhand know the answers to these questions," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said for decades, the people of Bundelkhand have seen governments that looted them for a long time. He emphasised that, for the first time, the people of Bundelkhand are seeing the government working for its development.

