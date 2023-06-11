scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Punjab: Bhagwant Mann-led govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel; check revised rates

Feedback

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann-led govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel; check revised rates

Petrol will now cost Rs 98.65 per litre and diesel will be priced at Rs 88.95 per litre in the state

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Punjab: Bhagwant Mann-led govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel; check revised rates Punjab: Bhagwant Mann-led govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel; check revised rates

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Sunday increased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel effective immediately.

Punjab government on Sunday increased petrol price by 92 paisa per litre and diesel price by 88 paisa. This is the second time this year that the prices have been increased.

The cost of one litre of petrol in the state will now be Rs 98.65 while diesel prices will be Rs 88.95 per litre.

With the hike in price, the state aims to generate Rs 600 crore per annum as revenue, said officials.

They said despite the increase in prices, diesel in Punjab would be cheaper than neighbouring Haryana, and both diesel and petrol cheaper than Rajasthan.

Published on: Jun 11, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement