RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI sticks to script, no change in growth, inflation projections

RBI Monetary Policy live updates: Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends money to banks for the short term. Between May 2022 and February 2023, the rate-setting panel raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) but has since held it steady. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI doesn’t want to lower its guard on inflation too early and lose the gains yet as it focuses on bringing down inflation to the 4 percent medium-term target on a sustainable basis.