RBI MPC 2023 LIVE Updates: Central bank proposes to enhance UPI limit for transactions at hospitals, educational institutions to Rs 5 lakh, says Das

RBI MPC 2023 LIVE: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank has proposed to enhance the limit of UPI transactions in hospitals and educational institutions to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. He also said that the RBI has proposed to enhance limits of e-mandates for recurring online transactions to Rs 1 lakh per transaction from Rs 15,000 per transaction for mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions, and credit card repayments.

Earlier, Das said that the policy repo rate has been kept unchanged at 6.50 per cent. He said that this decision was taken unanimously by the monetary policy committee (MPC). The central bank also revised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast in its recent MPC meeting.

The RBI boss said that the real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 7 per cent, up from the earlier 6.5 per cent. He added that the GDP growth for Q3 is projected at 6.5 per cent and Q4 is projected at 6 per cent. GDP is likely to grow at 6.7 per cent in Q1 2024, 6.5 per cent in Q2 2024, and 6.4 per cent in Q3 2024.

In October's monetary policy review, the central bank projected Q2 real GDP growth at 6.5 per cent, which was 110 bps lower than the actual number released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI).

Moreover, Das said that the consumer price inflation (CPI) was pegged at 5.6 per cent for 2023-24, with Q3 at at 5.6 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent. CPI inflation for Q1 2024 is projected at 5.2 per cent, Q2 at 4 per cent and Q3 at 4.3 per cent. Risks are evenly balanced and that the target of 4 per cent inflation is still far away.

