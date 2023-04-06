RBI MPC Meet LIVE Updates: 'Be not slack and be diligent', says Uday Kotak on central bank's repo rate decision

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak backed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for keeping the repo rate constant in its recently concluded monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. Kotak said in his recent tweet that at a time when central banks globally are concerned about the global banking crisis and focusing on rate hikes, RBI paused rate hikes without withdrawing the accommodative stance. Kotak tweeted, "Monetary policy: Focus on financial stability. Rate pause without change in stance. Global banking fragility on every Central Bank's mind in this viral digital world. While Indian financial system is in good shape, let's 'be not slack and be diligent' !"

The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent in its current monetary policy committee (MPC) meet. The central bank also withdrew accommodative stance to tackle inflation, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. He further said that the real GDP growth for 2023-24 stood at 6.5 per cent, with real GDP growth at 7.8 per cent in Q1, 6.2 per cent in Q2, 6.1 per cent in Q3, and 5.9 per cent in Q4. Das also said that inflation is projected at 5.2 per cent for FY2023-24 and the war against inflation has to continue till we reach the RBI's target. It was earlier projected that the RBI will likely hike the policy rate by 25 bps in a bid to keep inflation within its 6 per cent target. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, met for three days on April 3,5, and 6 to discuss global and domestic factors before announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY2023-24. The consumer price-based inflation (CPI) remained at 6.52 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February. The RBI will hold six MPC meetings in total for FY2023-24. The Centre has mandated the RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a 2 per cent margin on either side.

