RBI MPC meet highlights: Status quo on rates but a message for fintech firms such as Paytm

RBI MPC meet live updates: The RBI predicts inflation will average 4.5% in the coming fiscal year beginning in April, Das said. The economy has performed “remarkably well,” with growth likely to reach 7% in the period, he said. “The job is not yet finished and we have to be vigilant of new supply shocks,” Das said.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields pared early gains to trade flat at 7.07% after the rate announcement. The rupee edged 0.1% higher to 82.93 per dollar while stocks were little changed.

Inflation remains firmly above the 4% target, largely due to higher food prices. The core measure, which strips out food and fuel costs, has eased below that level, though, suggesting demand-led pressures remain subdued.