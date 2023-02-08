RBI Monetary Policy 2023 LIVE updates: RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, withdraws accomodative stance

10:54 AM (1 hour ago)

RBI MPC live: RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps; Here's how your loans will be impacted

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Bankbazaar.com CEO and co-founder Adhil Shetty and co-chair of the FICCI Fintech Committee said, "Global economic volatility and uncertainty and surging inflation have prompted the RBI to make another policy rate hike, taking the repo rate to 6.5%. The silver lining is that the inflation is likely to moderate in 2024-25 and the RBI seeks to bring down the inflation to its target levels - within 4%. The smaller rate hike today can also be attributed to softening of retail inflation and the US Federal Reserve moderating the pace of increase in its benchmark interest rate. In December, the apex bank raised the key benchmark interest rate (repo) by 35 basis points (bps) after delivering three back-to-back increases of 50 bps. The recent hike will burden existing borrowers, and new borrowers will have to borrow at higher interest rates. It will make retail loans such as home, auto, and personal loans and others costlier, and borrowers will have to be ready for higher monthly EMIs or tenor extensions, or both.

When the repo rate rises, it becomes more expensive for banks to borrow from the central bank, and as a result, they often pass on the increased cost to their customers in the form of higher interest rates on loans. It means that loan borrowers may have to pay more in interest, which can increase their monthly repayments. This can affect their financial situation, especially if they have multiple loans or a limited income. However, it should also be noted that a rise in the repo rate is usually a sign of a tightening monetary policy aimed at controlling inflation, which can also positively impact the economy in the long term.



Here is what loan borrowers must do:

1. Increase EMI once a year by 5%. This will pull your tenor back by a few months. Next year, take stock and repeat the dose if required. Make this an annual exercise.

2. A 20-year loan can be repaid in 12 years if you pre-pay 5% of the loan balance once a year. You could go faster or slower depending on your situation. A home loan is a low-cost loan so for most, it makes sense to repay it slowly while balancing it with investing needs. The markets have returned 12% over the long-term and the cost of a home loan with tax deductions may be 5-7% a year.

3. Above all, what matters is the timeframe in which you intend to repay the loan. For example, your intention was to repay a 20-year loan in 10 years but the rate hikes have taken your tenor to 25 years. In this case, ensure that for the next 10 years, you pay back at least 10% of the loan through a combination of EMIs and pre-payments. This will keep you on track for your goal."