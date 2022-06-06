Revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore released to 14 states

The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance on Monday released the third monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The states that have received the grant are - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Check out the amount released to each state below:

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

The Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments. With the release of this third instalment, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 21,550.25 crore.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in revenue Accounts of the states post-devolution.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

Also read: Godrej & Boyce bags Rs 107 crore order from Bangalore airport

Also read: Adani, GMR buy teams in Ultimate Kho Kho