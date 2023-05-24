Rs 2000 notes withdrawal Live Updates: No crowd in banks, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at CII event

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said there was no crowd at the banks while addressing a Q&A session at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual session.

He also said there is no major issue with regards to the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note and the note has completed its life cycle. He added any high denomination currency in circulation can cause other collateral issues.

The RBI governor further said that it won't be a surprise if India's GDP growth rate crosses 7 per cent in 2022-23. He also said that the war on inflation is far from over and that the government needs to keep a watchful eye on the impact of El Nino.

Das was addressing the plenary session at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual session today. The governor’s address comes amid much uncertainty over the exchange and deposit of Rs 2,000 notes at banks.

Various banks have introduced their own measures despite the RBI’s instructions to banks on accepting Rs 20,000 for exchange or deposit after the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes. While a private lender said it is not seeking any additional forms for exchange Rs 20,000 at a time, some private banks have said that any customers who do not bank with them will have to produce an ID proof for exchange of Rs 2,000.

Here are the latest updates on the Governor's CII address on BusinessToday.In