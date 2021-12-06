Rs 6,212.85 crore has been allocated under Nirbhaya Fund: FinMin

An amount of Rs 6,212.85 crore has been allocated under the Nirbhaya Fund since its inception, explained Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday. This amount includes Rs 500 crore allocated to the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Financial Year 21-22.

The Minister of State added that so far Rs 4138.51 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned ministries and departments for implementing the various schemes and projects under the Nirbhaya Framework. Chaudhary conveyed that Rs 2921.85 crore has been utilised so far.

"An Empowered Committee (EC) of Officers appraises and recommends the proposals for funding under the Nirbhaya Fund and also review the status of implementation from time to time in conjunction with the concerned Ministries/Departments/Implementing Agencies." wrote Chaudhary on steps being taken by the government to increase the effective usage of the Nirbhaya Fund.

He added that the Ministries/Departments/Implementing Agencies also review and monitor the progress of their respective schemes/projects for effective implementation at their level.

The Minister of State wrote that since 2016-17, a total number of 89 proposals under the Nirbhaya Fund were received from various states and UTs including central ministries and departments.

Out of 89 proposals, 39 projects are presently favourably appraised by the Empowered Committee, explained Pankaj Chaudhary.

Setup in 2013 by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the 'Nirbhaya Fund' is a dedicated non-lapsable fund for the implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country.

