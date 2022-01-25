Sanjeev Sanyal, Pami Dua among 4 names shortlisted for CEA role: Sources

Ahead of the presentation of Budget and Economic Survey, the central government has shortlisted four candidates for the post of Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to succeed K V Subramanian.

These names include two women candidates — Pami Dua, Professor, Delhi School of Economics, and Poonam Gupta, Director General, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). Besides, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal and former part-time member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council Anantha Nageswaran are also part of the list, sources told Business Today TV on Tuesday.

The selection committee headed by NK Singh, Chairman of 15th Finance Commission, has shortlisted the names.

The Centre had invited applications for the position of CEA in October last after the incumbent KV Subramanian announced return to academia after the completion of his three-year term on December 17, 2021.

Subramanian had taken over the charge of CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian left the role.

Along with his earlier CEA role, Subramanian also served as Associate Professor of finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2022-2023 on February 1. The Economic Survey is slated to be presented on January 31.

(With inputs from Karishma Asoodani)