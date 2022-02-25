Self-reliance in defence a focal point in Budget 2022, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has been focusing on ‘aatmanirbharta’ or ‘self-reliance’ in the defence sector over the last few years, while adding that the same has been enshrined in the Union Budget 2022-23. Prime Minister Modi was speaking at a post-Budget webinar dubbed ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence- Call to Action’ organised by the Ministry of Defence.



He also pitched for self-reliance in defence as the only way to have a surprise element over our adversaries. “Uniqueness and surprise elements can only happen when the equipment is developed in your country,” he said. The PM added, “This year’s Budget has a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development to manufacturing within the country. About 70 per cent of the Defence Budget has been kept for domestic industry only.”



“When we bring weapons from outside, its process is so long that by the time they reach our security forces, many of them have become outdated. Its solution is also in ‘Self-reliant India campaign’ and ‘Make in India’,” PM Modi noted. He further underscored that even during the British raj and right after India got its independence in 1947, its defence manufacturing strength was very high and arms manufactured in India played a massive role in World War-2.



The Prime Minister also said that India’s defence manufacturing capacity weakened in the years after that but it does not prove that there is a dearth of capabilities in the country. He also backed ordnance factories for being a shining example of progress with determination while adding that the 7 new defence undertakings are rapidly expanding their business and reaching new markets.



“We have increased defence exports 6 times in the last 5-6 years. Today, we are providing Made in India Defence Equipments and Services to more than 75 countries,” he said. As per the Prime Minister, more than 350 new industrial licenses have been issued for defence manufacturing in the last 7 years while only 200 licenses were issued from 2001-2014.



The PM also urged the private sector to come at par with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and defence PSUs. He further explained that this is exactly why 25 per cent of the defence R&D budget has been kept for industry, start-ups and academia and a special purpose vehicle has also been arranged in the Budget.



He stated, “This will establish the role of the private industry as a partner beyond just a vendor or supplier.”