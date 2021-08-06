Shaktikanta Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained its accommodative policy stance and kept the repo rates unchanged. The repo rate (RR) continues to be 4 per cent whereas the reverse repo rate (RRR) currently stands at 3.35 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has kept the status quo for the seventh time in a row.

RBI's policy rate was last changed on May 22, 2020, during an off-policy cycle to boost demand by reducing interest rates to a historic low.

While announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review, Das said, "MPC decided to maintain status quo, that is keeping benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI."

She added that the MPC voted unanimously for maintaining the interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as needed in order to support growth and keep inflation within the target.

MPC will maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2026, with the upper tolerance kept at 6 per cent and a lower tolerance kept at 2 per cent.

The Governor mentioned that some of the high frequency indicators showed recovery from a brief hiatus.

