TRAI releases new consultation paper on licencing framework for satellite gateway

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a new consultation paper on ‘Licensing Framework for Establishing Satellite Earth Station Gateway’, it stated on Monday. This consultation paper comes after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requested TRAI in a letter dated September 10 to furnish recommendations on the licencing framework.

The DoT had stated in its letter that the current licencing framework for satellite services has its limitations with respect to proposed satellite gateway operations. It had added that there are no provisions regarding the usage of the gateway by a service provider established by a satellite constellation operator.

The telecom department added that there is a need for a suitable licencing framework and asked TRAI to examine the same. It also sought recommendations on entry fee, license fee, bank guarantee, NOCC charges and more.

Considering the telecom department’s request, TRAI has sought inputs from stakeholders. Written comments have been requested by December 13, and counter-arguments by December 27.

The comments and counter-comments have been asked to send electronically.

Also read: 5G spectrum to go on auction around April-May 2022 next year, says Ashwini Vaishnaw