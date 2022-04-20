Urgent need for coordinated action across countries for post-COVID recovery, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that there is an urgent need for coordinated action across countries to not only enable swift post-pandemic recovery but also to build resilience to future shocks as she attended the G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting here.

Sitharaman shared her insights on the economic outlook, risks and near-term policy challenges for Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) such as food and energy security and tightening of global financial conditions, the Ministry of Finance said.

The the G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting was organised by the IMF on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

The Finance Minister, discussing the future of work and debt vulnerabilities, said that there is an urgent need for coordinated action across countries to not only enable swift post-pandemic recovery but also to build resilience to future shocks.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman & Shri @DasShaktikanta @RBI attend the #G20 Emerging Market Economies #EMEs meeting organised by @IMFNews in Washington D.C., today, on the sidelines of the upcoming #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting #FMCBG, the Ministry of Finance said on Twitter.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared her insights on the #EconomicOutlook, risks and near-term policy challenges for #EMEs such as #food and #EnergySecurity and tightening of global financial conditions.

Discussing #future of #work and #debt vulnerabilities, FM Smt. @nsitharaman said that there is an urgent need for coordinated action across countries to not only enable swift post-pandemic recovery but also to build resilience to future shocks, it said in a series of tweets.

The Finance Minister, speaking on the need for #environmentally #sustainable and financially viable alternatives of energy sources, said that @isolaralliance can be an effective platform to catalyse efforts in this direction, the Ministry of Finance said in another tweet.

Sitharaman arrived in Washington on Monday for the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.