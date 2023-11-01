Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds roadshow in Ahmedabad for Investors' Summit; MoUs worth Rs 20,000 cr signed

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a roadshow in Ahmedabad for the Global Investors Summit to be held in the Himalayan state from 8-9 December. The chief minister held meetings with various industry groups and also invited them all to the summit to be held in Dehradun.

During the roadshow, investment MoUs worth more than Rs 20,000 crore were signed with more than 50 industrial groups in the health and wellness, hospitality, manufacturing, education, logistics, and other sectors, according to a statement.

The companies that signed the pact included Sheetal Group, Rankers Hospital, Zivaya Wellness Private Limited, Astral Pipes, Warmora Tiles, Gujarat Ambuja MKC Insa Infrastructure Limited, and Amul. Panchakarma Hotels and Resorts (Trident), Sabarmati University, and Leela Hotels and Resorts were also the firms that signed the investment MoUs.

This is the 6th roadshow that is being organised in Ahmedabad as a run-up to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, the chief minister said, adding that his government is continuously working for the development of industries in the state. He said keeping in mind, the suggestions of people associated with the industry, 30 new policies have been made.

"Many policies have been further simplified. All the suggestions received during the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit’s run-up events are being implemented," the chief minister said.

Dhami also informed that a single window system had been created to promote investment in Uttarakhand. "It is being made more effective through continuous improvement."

The chief minister said that there were immense possibilities for investment in Uttarakhand. "A land bank of 6,000 acres has been created in the state. More incentives will be given for those investing in the hilly areas of the state."

Highlighting the strength of the state, Dhami said the natural beauty and better human resources of the Himalayan state are attracting investors to come to Uttarakhand. He said that work was being done to balance ecology and economy in the state - an issue that crops up after every natural disaster.

Uttarakhand is a good destination for investors and Businessmen to make it a Karmabhoomi, the chief minister asserted. He also said the state was expanding rapidly with air, rail, road, and ropeway connectivity. "So far this year, more than 52 lakh devotees have visited Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. In the Kumaon division, work is being done at a rapid pace under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission."