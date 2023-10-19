Uttarakhand govt inks MoUs worth Rs 54,550 cr with various industry groups

Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has signed Investment Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth a cumulative Rs 54,550 crore, including Rs 15,475 crore in the UAE, Rs 12,500 crore in the UK, and Rs 12,500 crore in Delhi.

This includes Rs 26,575 crore of MOUs signed during two separate events in Delhi, with Rs 7,600 crore on September 4 and Rs 18,975 crore during the Delhi Roadshow on October 4.

CM Dhami, during a media interaction in New Delhi on Thursday, mentioned that under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, they have held meetings with various investor groups in London, Birmingham, Delhi, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Substantial agreements have been exchanged with investors in the fields of tourism, health, education, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and agro-industries. He expressed that Uttarakhand is attracting significant interest and investments, including agreements totaling billions of rupees in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the state government's commitment to ensuring that all the agreements made so far are implemented by the proposed Investors Summit scheduled for December 8-9, 2023, in Dehradun. They will also consider and act upon the suggestions from various meetings and proposals to benefit the state and its people. The government's policies have been formulated with the interests of investors, industries, and the people of Uttarakhand in mind.

During the two-day UAE tour led by Dhami, a total investment of Rs 15,475 crore was secured, with Rs 11,925 crore on the first day in Dubai and Rs 3,550 crore on the second day in Abu Dhabi