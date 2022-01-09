‘Vocal for Local’: UPIDR helps local women weavers, artisans gain global exposure

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' mantra, the UPIDR has been helping the local women weavers and artisans to hone their craft and gain global recognition. Part of the state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department, the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research (UPIDR) has a sprawling campus spread across four acres with modern classrooms and laboratories.

Impressed with the institute's work, the prime minister had participated in its programme, 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek', at Varanasi in 2020 and had addressed around 10,000 artisans and weavers.

"The praise we received from the prime minister was the turning point. Since then, we have been working with greater dedication," UPIDR chairperson Kshipra Shukla told PTI.

The institute has so far conducted design workshops for artisans in 35 districts with an objective to strengthen 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by empowering women, she said.

UPIDR, which was running merely as an educational institution, received the All India Council for Technical Education affiliation in 2019 and recognition from the Board of Technical Education in 2020, making it the first design institute under the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to Shukla, the institute has extensively been working towards spreading awareness about technology upgrade, quality packaging and testing among others.

"Whether it is the artisans engaged in wooden toys and stone carving of Varanasi or pottery of Gorakhpur, tarkashi of Mainpuri or the glass work of Firozabad, leather industry of Kanpur or wooden toys of Chitrakoot, all of them have benefitted from the training," she said.

The products are being given a contemporary look under the direction of international designers, thereby giving them exposure to global markets, Shukla said.

"Arti Rana, who lives in Lakhimpur Palia on the Indo-Nepal border, got Moonj embroideries reformed UPIDR designers. It is being marketed well," Shukla said.

Citing another example, the institute director said, "Wooden toys artisans of Varanasi used to make Ganesha and Kashi sawari... but with the guidance from UPIDR experts, they have now started making handbags. These handbags have gained appreciation from the prime minister."

