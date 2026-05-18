Why the G7 meet matters for India: Oil, inflation and markets 

Global economic uncertainty is once again putting India at the crossroads of risk and opportunity. The G7 finance ministers’ meeting in Paris comes at a time when rising geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict, surging oil prices, and a global bond market selloff are raising fresh concerns over inflation and financial stability worldwide.

Advertisement

For India, the immediate concern is energy. Any escalation around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz has direct implications for crude oil supplies and prices. India imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it highly vulnerable to disruptions in global energy markets. A sustained rise in oil prices could increase India’s import bill, widen the current account deficit, and put renewed pressure on domestic inflation.

Don't Miss: HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares continue to slide; here's why

Higher crude prices also risk impacting household consumption and industrial costs. Fuel, transportation, logistics, and manufacturing sectors could see input costs rise, eventually feeding into food and retail inflation. This could complicate the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outlook at a time when markets have been expecting a softer interest rate cycle.

Advertisement

The global bond market selloff is another key concern for emerging markets like India. Investors are increasingly betting that central banks may need to keep interest rates elevated for longer due to inflationary pressures stemming from higher energy prices. Rising U.S. bond yields often reduce the attractiveness of emerging market assets, potentially triggering foreign capital outflows from markets such as India.

Don't Miss: India has $700 billion worth of reserves. So why is ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian worried?

This could place pressure on the rupee and increase volatility in Indian equity and debt markets.

The pressure is already becoming visible in Indian markets. The rupee on Monday slipped to a fresh record low near 96.2 against the U.S. dollar, amid rising global bond yields and elevated crude oil prices. A weaker rupee further increases India’s import costs, particularly for crude oil, and raises the risk of imported inflation across sectors ranging from fuel to consumer goods.

Advertisement

Retail fuel prices in India have also begun reflecting global energy stress. The government last week raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre, the first major increase in years, after a sharp rise in global crude prices linked to disruptions in the Middle East.

In Delhi, petrol prices are now nearing Rs 98 per litre, while diesel prices have crossed Rs 90 per litre in several major cities. Analysts warn that if geopolitical tensions persist and crude remains above $100 a barrel, India could face further fuel price hikes and broader inflationary pressure in the months ahead.

However, the evolving global economic environment may also create strategic opportunities for India. A major theme emerging from the G7 discussions is the push to reduce dependence on China for critical minerals, rare earths, and strategic supply chains linked to electric vehicles, semiconductors, and renewable energy technologies.

India could position itself as an alternative manufacturing and investment destination as Western economies seek to diversify supply chains under the broader “China+1” strategy. Government-led initiatives such as production-linked incentive schemes, semiconductor manufacturing plans, and critical minerals partnerships could gain momentum in this environment.

At the same time, India’s geopolitical balancing act is becoming increasingly delicate. New Delhi continues to maintain ties with the United States, Russia, Iran, and Gulf nations simultaneously, largely driven by energy security and strategic interests. As global tensions deepen, India may need to navigate growing pressure from competing geopolitical blocs while protecting its economic and energy interests.