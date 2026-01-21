With 4x growth in monthly transactions in 2025, BHIM Payments App plans further growth in 2026

With a fourfold growth in monthly transactions in 2025, BHIM Payments App is looking to further grow its share in the UPI market with a strategy that includes collaboration with public sector banks as well as unique features for users.

“We want to continuously and meaningfully grow,” Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO, NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL), said on Wednesday when asked about the firm’s growth plans.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In calendar year 2025, the BHIM Payments App’s monthly transactions increased 323.65% to 165.1 million in December from 38.97 million in January, with average month-on-month growth of around 14%. Transaction value reached Rs 20,854 crore in December 2025, marking over 390% increase in volume and more than 120% growth in value compared to the same period last year, it said in a statement.

“The growth we are witnessing across key markets, including northern regions such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, reflects growing trust in BHIM Payments App’s performance, security, and overall user experience,” Nataraj said.

In 2025, it was the seventh largest UPI payment app in terms of volume of transactions with PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm remaining the top three apps in the segment.

Advertisement

About 9-10% of the UPI payments made for IPOs are through BHIM, Nataraj said, adding that the average transaction value on the app is high.

She also highlighted that NBSL is now looking to collaborate with public sector banks to provide them with UPI payments technology. NBSL had recently announced that it has partnered with Canara Bank to enable UPI-based digital payments on the bank’s payment application, Canara ai1Pe, strengthening secure and scalable payment access for Canara Bank customers and noncustomers.

“We work very closely with banks. The objective is collaboration and not competition,” she underlined.

NBSL is also in talks with a few more PSBs for similar collaborations and the announcements could be made in the first quarter of FY27.

Advertisement

Further, to improve user convenience and engagement, BHIM has also launched new features such as UPI Circle Full Delegation allows users to authorise trusted contacts to make UPI payments from their account within a predefined monthly spending limit of up to Rs 15,000 and an expiry duration of up to five years. It also has features such as Split Expenses to enable users can split bills with friends and family seamlessly and Family Mode where users can onboard family members, track shared expenses, and assign specific payments.