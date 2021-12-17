Won’t be surprised if we cross double-digit GDP growth: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that he is confident that India’s GDP will cross double-digits as the country’s GDP for the July-September quarter stood at 8.4 per cent. The Union Minister was speaking at Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) 94th Annual Convention.

"The GDP of July-September stood at 8.4 percent. I am very sure that India will emerge as the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2021-22 and I won’t be surprised if we cross double-digit growth,” the Home Minister said.

Shah also urged the apex industry body to work towards ramping up domestic manufacturing in order to reduce imports, adding the Government has taken various steps in this direction. The Home Minister also emphasised that no corruption charges have been leveled against the Government of India since 2014 as the intent of the Government has always been right.

“There could have been some wrong decisions but our intent was never wrong. Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last 7 years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our government,” he said. Besides this, he also emphasised on the need to give special attention to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as it was important from the standpoint of addressing the issue of unemployment.

(With agency inputs)

