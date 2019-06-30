Five of top 10 firms add Rs 36,839 crore in m-cap; SBI tops list

Five of the 10 most-valued Indian companies added Rs 36,839 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI accounting for the lion's share of the gains. Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the other companies that witnessed a rise in market capitalisation for the week ended on June 28. Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 10,218.68 crore to Rs 3,22,089.23 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,485.38 crore to Rs 6,68,555.19 crore. HDFC climed Rs 9,398.59 crore to stand at Rs 3,78,194.61 crore. The m-cap of HUL advanced Rs 4,025.53 crore to Rs 3,86,914.89 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 4,148.44 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,82,105.47 crore. In contrast, m-cap of RIL dropped Rs 17,242.19 crore to Rs 7,93,647.61 crore and that of TCS dipped Rs 8,517.92 crore to Rs 8,35,749.88 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank valuation declined by Rs 2,520 crore to Rs 2,81,900.73 crore, while Infosys declined by Rs 8,1919.74 crore to Rs 3,19,783.94 crore. ITC lost Rs 367 crore to stand at Rs 3,35,825.21 crore. In the order of top-10 firms, TCS notched up top position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank. For the week, the BSE Sensex rose 200.15 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 39,394.64.

