Flipkart tops best employers list; Ola slips to 19th rank: LinkedIn

Walmart-acquired Flipkart is the most preferred workplace for Indians, according to a list compiled by LinkedIn. The professional social media network has ranked Amazon and OYO on the second and third spot in its 4th edition of the 2019 Top Companies in India.

The list analyses billions of data points generated by LinkedIn's over 610 million members around the world to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners in each geography.

The companies are ranked on the basis of four criteria -- interest in the company, engagement with employees, job demand and employee retention.

Paytm and Paytm Money's parent company, One97, slipped to fourth position from the third spot last year.

Ride-hailing unicorn Uber is the fifth most preferred workplace for Indians, while Ola has slipped from 5th spot in 2017 to 19th this year.

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made its debut at the seventh place and IBM is on 15th position.

"This year, half the companies are new entrants on the list, including IT giants such as TCS and IBM that showcase the changing job and hiring landscape," said LinkedIn India Managing Editor Adith Charlie.

Online food-delivery app Swiggy has also improved its ranking. From position 5 in 2017, the company stands today at rank 19. Zomato has bagged 8th position.

Oil and Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries was at the 10th spot. Blue chip company Larsen & Toubro was ranked 23rd.

Charlie further said that "the presence of more blue chip Indian companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries, among others emphasises the fact that these large firms are getting better at attracting millennials employees".

Banks including YES Bank, and ICICI Bank, came lower on the list, at number 14 and 20, respectively.

Others on the list include consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (13th), Daimler AG (16th), Freshworks (17th), Accenture (18th), PwC India (21st), KPMG India (22nd), Oracle (24th), and Qualcomm (25th).

Overall, the list features 25 companies which span across categories such as the internet, automotive, hospitality, IT, consumer goods, oil and energy, banking, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

