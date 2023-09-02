Aditya L1 mission live updates: PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists, engineers for success

Aditya L1 launch updates: Aditya L1 spacecraft has been separated from the fourth stage of PSLV and has now begun its journey in the space forever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists and engineers associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Union Minister of State for Science &Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that Aditya L1 is indeed a sunshine moment for India. The minister also congratulated ISRO chief S Somanath, the team of scientists and people of India on the momentous success of Aditya L1. ISRO chief Somanath said that the spacecraft injected in elliptical orbit. The fourth stage of PSLV-XL is performing normally, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO). The development comes almost 55 minutes after the launch. The fourth stage has ignited on PSLV-C57 carrying the Aditya L1 mission. The telemetry has been acquired and the spacecraft is performing normally.

Aditya L1 is a multi-wavelength, multi-instrument, and multi-directional mission, according to Dr Anil Bharadwaj, Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) scientist for the mission. The mission was important as one can only look at the lower surface of the Sun from the ground, as per Dr Dipankar Banerjee. Days after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole, the ISRO launched Aditya L1, its first-ever space-based observatory to study the Sun.

The first three stages of PSLV-XL have been separated and the third stage has been ignited within the first nine minutes of its launch. The third stage of the mission is performing as intended, according to Isro mission control.

Aditya L1 was launched at 11:50 am on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO shot the Aditya L1 on its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) that will carry the mission on a 125-day voyage. The solar mission is being carried out to study the Sun from a vantage point at the Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L1). A satellite placed in the halo orbit around L1 has a major advantage as it can view the Sun without any occultation/eclipses.

