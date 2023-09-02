scorecardresearch
Aditya L1 mission live updates: PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists, engineers for success

Business Today Desk | Updated Sep 02, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

Aditya L1 Solar mission Launch live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists and engineers associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that Aditya L1 is indeed a sunshine moment for India.

Aditya L1 update: PM Modi on Aditya L1 mission Aditya L1 update: PM Modi on Aditya L1 mission

Aditya L1 launch updates: Aditya L1 spacecraft has been separated from the fourth stage of PSLV and has now begun its journey in the space forever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists and engineers associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Union Minister of State for Science &Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that Aditya L1 is indeed a sunshine moment for India. The minister also congratulated ISRO chief S Somanath, the team of scientists and people of India on the momentous success of Aditya L1. ISRO chief Somanath said that the spacecraft injected in elliptical orbit. The fourth stage of PSLV-XL is performing normally, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO). The development comes almost 55 minutes after the launch. The fourth stage has ignited on PSLV-C57 carrying the Aditya L1 mission. The telemetry has been acquired and the spacecraft is performing normally. 

 

Aditya L1 is a multi-wavelength, multi-instrument, and multi-directional mission, according to Dr Anil Bharadwaj, Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) scientist for the mission. The mission was important as one can only look at the lower surface of the Sun from the ground, as per Dr Dipankar Banerjee. Days after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole, the ISRO launched Aditya L1, its first-ever space-based observatory to study the Sun.

 

The first three stages of PSLV-XL have been separated and the third stage has been ignited within the first nine minutes of its launch. The third stage of the mission is performing as intended, according to Isro mission control. 

 

Aditya L1 was launched at 11:50 am on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO shot the Aditya L1 on its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) that will carry the mission on a 125-day voyage. The solar mission is being carried out to study the Sun from a vantage point at the Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L1). A satellite placed in the halo orbit around L1 has a major advantage as it can view the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. 

 

WATCH ADITYA L1 LAUNCH LIVE HERE: 

 

 

Also Read: ISRO to launch Aditya L1 mission to study Sun on September 2; when and where to watch

 

Check out Aditya L1 latest updates here at BusinessToday.In: 

02 Sep 2023, 1:06:01 PM IST

Aditya L1 mission latest: 'Congratulations to scientists, engineers at ISRO,' says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi congratulated India and said, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at Isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity."

02 Sep 2023, 1:02:15 PM IST

Aditya L1 mission latest: Sunshine moment for India, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science &Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that Aditya L1 is indeed a sunshine moment for India.

02 Sep 2023, 12:45:38 PM IST

Aditya L1 mission update: Fourth stage performing normally, says ISRO

Fourth stage of the PSLV-XL performing normally, says ISRO

02 Sep 2023, 12:41:45 PM IST

Why Aditya L1 is special for Isro

Why Aditya L1 is special for Isro

“India is the third country to have a mission at L1. It is multi-wavelength, multi-instrument and multi-direction. You don’t have such a satellite existing in L1 point so far,” said Anil Bharadwaj, Director of Physical Research Laboratory. 

02 Sep 2023, 12:39:01 PM IST

Aditya L1 Launch: Congress hails Isro's success

The Congress party congratulated Isro on the successful launch of Aditya L1 mission. 

 

02 Sep 2023, 12:26:59 PM IST

Aditya L1 mission live updates: Ashwini Vaishnaw, netizens congratulate ISRO

 

02 Sep 2023, 12:22:10 PM IST

Aditya L1 mission live: 'ISRO has again raised the nation's prestige,' says Congress

 

02 Sep 2023, 12:20:52 PM IST

Aditya L1 a multi-wavelength, multi-instrument, and multi-direction mission: ISRO's Dr Anil Bharadwaj

Aditya L1 is a multi-wavelength, multi-instrument, and multi-direction mission, Dr Anil Bharadwaj, ISRO's Aditya L1 scientist said. 

02 Sep 2023, 12:15:34 PM IST

Aditya L1 Solar Mission live: Congrats to entire team at ISRO, says BJP MP

"Congrats to the entire team at Isro for the successful launch of the #AdityaL1 spacecraft! India has become a leader in space exploration and the benefits of these space missions will be reaped by the entire humanity," says BJP MP Shahnawaz Hussain.
 

02 Sep 2023, 12:09:49 PM IST

Aditya L1 mission live latest: Watch video of third stage of separation

 

02 Sep 2023, 12:07:37 PM IST

Aditya L1 launch live: Vehicle performance normal, says ISRO

The PSLV has performed nominally as it continues its journey to take Aditya L1 to its destination, says ISRO

02 Sep 2023, 12:01:23 PM IST

Aditya L1 mission latest: Third stage of PSLV separated

Third stage of PSLV separated, says Isro mission control 

02 Sep 2023, 11:59:34 AM IST

Aditya L1 mission launch update: Third stage working as intended, says ISRO mission control

The second stage of the PSLV rocket was separated successfully and the third stage has begun performing. It is working as intended, according to Isro mission control.

02 Sep 2023, 11:55:57 AM IST

Aditya L1 update: Second stage separated, third stage ignited

Second stage of the PSLV has been separated whereas the third stage has been ignited 

02 Sep 2023, 11:53:30 AM IST

Aditya L1 mission update: India's sun mission takes off from Sriharikota, first stage separated

India's maiden sun mission has taken off from Sriharikota, first stage separated. 

02 Sep 2023, 11:48:49 AM IST

Aditya L1 Sun Mission Launch: PSLV-XL to take around 60 minutes to deploy spacecraft

PSLV-XL will take over 60 minutes to deploy the Aditya L1 spacecraft into space. Aditya L1 will be one of the longest missions of PSLV

02 Sep 2023, 11:45:23 AM IST

Aditya L1 mission live: Systems working as intended, conditions favourable for launch

The mission director has authorised the mission for launch as all systems are working as intended and conditions are favourable for launch. The automatic launch sequence has begun. Aditya L1 also has an Advanced Launch System (ALS)

02 Sep 2023, 11:44:39 AM IST

Aditya L1 mission updates: Here's where Aditya L1 will be placed

Aditya L1 will be placed around Lagrange Point 1. 

 

02 Sep 2023, 11:43:03 AM IST

Aditya L1 solar mission launch: Check out the flight sequence here

Source: ISRO Youtube channel's live feed
02 Sep 2023, 11:38:10 AM IST

Aditya L1 mission launch: MoS Dr Jitendra Singh present at Satish Dhawan Space Centre

MoS Dr Jitendra Singh also present at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. People have thronged the Aditya L1 launch site in large numbers 

 

 

