Air India cancels San Francisco-Mumbai flight due to 'unforeseen technical issue' in aircraft

Air India has cancelled its flight scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Mumbai due to an ''unforeseen technical issue' in the Boeing 777 aircraft.

While regretting the disruption to its customers, Air India said the affected people have been offered the option of alternative flights or a full refund for the cancelled flight.

Besides, the airline will reimburse all expenses that the customers may incur towards hotel accommodation and transportation until they take a flight, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Flight AI180 was scheduled to operate from San Francisco to Mumbai on June 8 and was cancelled due to an ''unforeseen technical issue''.

Flight was initially delayed by a few hours due to some issues with an aircraft tyre, and subsequently, the flight was cancelled, PTI reported quoting sources.

The Air India flight AI 180 was scheduled to depart at about 9 pm on Thursday from San Francisco (Friday, 9:30 am IST). The flight was first delayed citing technical reasons and was later cancelled, leaving the passengers stranded at the boarding gate, reported Hindustan Times quoting sources.

Details about the number of passengers who had booked the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

Passengers took to Twitter to express their anger.

@airindia 06/08 Flight AI180 from SFO to Mumbai got cancelled last night with technical issues but no response from Air India customer service regarding alternate arrangements. pic.twitter.com/Dj2n2W1u3O — Srikanth Surapaneni (@SrikanthSurapa8) June 9, 2023

Air india AI 180 SFO to MAA cancelled due to tyre issue . pic.twitter.com/PZVRtagONy — Sri Varadhan (@sproutedtales) June 9, 2023

Dear Sir, we're sorry to disrupt the travel plans. We always try to avoid delays and the cancelation of flights. However, due to certain factors, the schedule gets impacted. Our team is trying its best to minimize the inconvenience caused. — Air India (@airindia) June 9, 2023

On June 6, an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew on board was diverted to the Magadan port city in far east Russia following a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft engines.

All were stranded in the port city for two days, and the replacement aircraft ferried them to San Francisco on June 8.

With inputs from PTI