Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Shankar Mishra

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved order on bail plea of Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on woman co-passenger on Air India flight.

"He (Mishra) couldn't control his drink but the unzipping was not for sexual desire. The complainant's case does not put him as a lustful man. The trial will take time but the man has been sacked from his job after these allegations. He is not at flight risk," said Shankar Mishra's lawyer Manu Sharma while seeking bail.

The lawyer said that in the FIR registered by Delhi Police, only one non-bailable offence is mentioned, others are bailable offences.

"My client has clearly and willingly participated in any inquiries related to the alleged event, with the intention to establish his innocence and will continue to act in this bona fide manner and assist the police in the investigation," said Mishra's counsel.

Delhi Police opposed bail plea of Shankar Mishra, saying he can influence the complainant.

According to police, the accused, Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

