Air India 'pee-gate' case: Shankar Mishra granted bail by Delhi court

Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year

Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police on January 6

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. Mishra was granted bail on the condition that he can't contact the witnesses. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted bail on the bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.
 

Published on: Jan 31, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Jan 31, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
