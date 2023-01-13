Alliance Air de-rosters pilot for taking pictures, videos of restricted aerodrome in Port Blair

Alliance Air on Friday said it has de-rostered a pilot for taking pictures, videos of restricted aerodrome in Port Blair.

"Safety for Alliance Air is of paramount importance and such occurrences are viewed seriously by Alliance Air. The said pilot has been de-rostered pending investigation. We ensure that all required corrective actions are in place. We would like to reiterate that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the laid down procedures/policies. We sincerely regret for the inconvenience to our esteemed guests on-board," said Alliance Air in a statement.

Alliance Air pilot was reportedly detained for a few hours by the Indian Air Force after they found him taking photographs and videos of one of their stations. Port Blair Airport advises all its users to be more cautious while taking photographs, as the airport is Navy Airfield, said the airport.

The action against pilot comes amid impending security concerns around upcoming Republic Day celebrations.