Bengaluru: Fire breaks out in software firm, no casualties reported

On Tuesday, a fire broke out in a software company in Madiwala, near Silk Board Junction on Hosur Main Road.



Six fire tenders and firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire after one and a half hours of operation. The fire is alleged to have been started by a short circuit, although no one was injured. However, traffic on Hosur Road and in the adjacent vicinity was temporarily disrupted.



The fire was detected on the building's fifth floor. So far, no fatalities have been reported.



According to the police, the incident happened at 11.30 a.m. when staff spotted significant smoke coming from the building's third story and called 911. About 50 people in the office fled the building and notified the fire and rescue services. The fire destroyed the entire third level of the four-story building, as well as the furniture.

